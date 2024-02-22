Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
