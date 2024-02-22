Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.15. 1,159,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,703. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.