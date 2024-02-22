Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.68

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 237127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

