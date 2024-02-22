Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.68

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 237127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 4.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
