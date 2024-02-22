GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,858. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $113.70.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

