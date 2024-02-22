GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.97. 150,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 470,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGD. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.66 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.30.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0270076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Stephen Morris Turner bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,575.00. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

