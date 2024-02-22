Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,892 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 11.52% of Goosehead Insurance worth $205,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,614,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 267,287 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,860 shares of company stock worth $4,394,559. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $19.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 605,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

