Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.30. Grab shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 6,394,476 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Get Grab alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grab

Grab Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Grab

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grab by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.