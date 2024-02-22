Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 million, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

