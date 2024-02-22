Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GPMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.85. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 115,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,639.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 84,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

