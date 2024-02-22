Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 478,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,493. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

