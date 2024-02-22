Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Head-To-Head Survey

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IN8bio has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -30.06% -25.38% IN8bio N/A -152.81% -106.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

54.3% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of IN8bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Graphite Bio and IN8bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 1 4 0 0 1.80 IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Graphite Bio presently has a consensus target price of $2.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.99%. IN8bio has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 989.54%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graphite Bio and IN8bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($2.23) -1.36 IN8bio N/A N/A -$28.52 million ($1.12) -0.90

Graphite Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

