Guild of Guardians Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $67.68 million and approximately $720,251.85 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

