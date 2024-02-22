Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (HBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 15th

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE HBB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. 371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $261.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.86.
Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
