Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (HBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 15th

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HBB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. 371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $261.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

