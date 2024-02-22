Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance
NYSE HBB opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.86. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
