Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NYSE HBB opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.86. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

