Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 897.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 921.50 ($11.60).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.95) to GBX 616 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 805.40 ($10.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.90). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 752.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 750.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,176.47%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

