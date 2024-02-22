HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.65% from the stock’s previous close.

DYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DYN stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 813,532 shares of company stock worth $17,565,027. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 142,083 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 33.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.