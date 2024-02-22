Head to Head Contrast: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.13% -58.67% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -29,728.25% -118.90% -66.45%

Volatility & Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 101.94%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. Given KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KalVista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$92.91 million ($3.06) -4.26 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $140,000.00 4,391.25 -$101.94 million ($0.76) -3.30

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products include sebetralstat, which is initiation of the Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial as a potential oral, on-demand therapy for HAE attacks; and Factor XIIa, an oral inhibitor program which is in preclinical stage targets an enzyme in HAE. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Genentech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.