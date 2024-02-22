Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 15,888 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 105.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $253.92 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average of $239.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

