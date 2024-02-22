Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 40,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

