Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,525 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 44,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after buying an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $304.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $315.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

