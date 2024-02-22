Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $343.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

