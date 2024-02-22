Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NARI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.