Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 57,698.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after buying an additional 843,558 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.98.

Comerica stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $71.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

