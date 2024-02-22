Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Vicor worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vicor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VICR stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.