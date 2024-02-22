Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 463,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.67% of DHT worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in DHT by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,353,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 423,836 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in DHT by 18,647.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,114 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

