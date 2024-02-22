Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Duolingo by 5.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DUOL opened at $177.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average is $181.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -645.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.36 and a 1 year high of $245.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $9,149,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,188 shares in the company, valued at $25,489,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,489,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,893.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

