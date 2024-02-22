Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 384.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

