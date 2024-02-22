Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 925,000 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 1,238.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.30% of PagSeguro Digital worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 930,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,853,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85,584 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

