Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 288,100 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 288,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,661,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

