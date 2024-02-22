Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 144,300 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 144,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 2.1 %

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.