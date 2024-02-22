Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 21,046 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,816 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 21,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $231.97 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

