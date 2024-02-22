Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $7.32 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after acquiring an additional 148,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,242,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 875,483 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,032 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $934.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

