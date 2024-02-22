Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $7.97 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 277.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 65,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12,185.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 42,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 597.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after buying an additional 1,216,498 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

ACGL stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.