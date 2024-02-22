Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $8.26 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,850,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,559,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

