Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,058,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,672,000 after purchasing an additional 177,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 129,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,366 shares of company stock worth $7,800,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.1 %

QSR stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

