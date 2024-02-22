Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,324,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,058,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,672,000 after purchasing an additional 177,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 129,713 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International
In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,366 shares of company stock worth $7,800,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on QSR
Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.1 %
QSR stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.
Restaurant Brands International Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.