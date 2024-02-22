Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE HR opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 99,593 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after buying an additional 299,615 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

