Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Volume Hits $30,903.61

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $149.20 million and $30,903.61 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00007907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001442 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,603.90 or 0.99919497 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00168614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.04702574 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $23,904.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

