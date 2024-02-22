HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DINO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE:DINO opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

