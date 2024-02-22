Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.60. Holley shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 171,823 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $541.27 million, a PE ratio of 152.17 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

