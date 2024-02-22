Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $645,450,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

