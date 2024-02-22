Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $390.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as high as $369.73 and last traded at $368.61, with a volume of 239830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $364.13.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.86.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $367.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

