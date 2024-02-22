Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.85. The company had a trading volume of 905,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,609. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

