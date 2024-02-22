Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 52,619 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $43,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $588,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,684,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,868 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,934,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,850,000 after acquiring an additional 776,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNS opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

