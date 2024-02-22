Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $53.73 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 155.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,925 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Johnson Controls International worth $53,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JCI opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

