Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $56.60 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737,466 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $56,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

