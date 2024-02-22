Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $48,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $548.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $379.77 and a 1-year high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $539.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.14.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

