Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $6.90. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 485,698 shares traded.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after acquiring an additional 148,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 875,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,032 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

