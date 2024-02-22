Humankind Investments LLC Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $7.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.51. 470,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $247.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

