Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Huntsman Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE HUN traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,627. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

