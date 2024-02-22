Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Huntsman Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE HUN traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,627. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huntsman

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.