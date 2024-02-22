iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Raises Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

iA Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

IAG stock traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,893. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$77.61 and a 1-year high of C$93.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$90.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.39.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00. In related news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,225,447 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.61.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

