IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.49 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$4.53.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

